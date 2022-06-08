The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on Veterans Seeking Substance Abuse Treatment in Ohio
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on veterans seeking substance abuse treatment in Ohio. Many veterans living in Ohio are suffering from mental or physical health conditions that have turned to substances to help cope with their problems.
Many veterans have reported using drugs nationwide, including alcohol, prescription pain relievers, opioids, cannabis use disorder, cocaine, and methamphetamines. The statistics behind veterans’ substance abuse are alarming. It represents the number of people attempting to heal from trauma caused in the combat zone or trying to assimilate back into the civilian world after service.
Some veterans may be hesitant to receive help for their substance abuse disorder. However, when they get treatments, it can help them with addiction recovery and allow them to heal from the trauma experienced during service. Some treatment options for veterans can include:
· Detox: Helping with the initial phase of substance recovery that results from withdrawals of drugs or alcohol.
· Residential treatment: A long-term substance abuse treatment program includes a 12-step program, counseling, and various therapies.
· Partial hospitalization: A way to receive treatment for the day and then go home in the evening to help veterans resolve issues at home.
· Intensive outpatient program: Can last three hours, three times a week, for continuing care.
These different options allow veterans to choose the right plan for them. Some may need more assistance than others, and the treatment program options allow adaptability to provide the best service.
The substance abuse treatment offered at The Woods at Parkside includes different therapeutic activities such as:
· Individual and group therapy
· Music therapy
· Recreational therapy
· Life skill classes
· 12-step groups
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
Many veterans have reported using drugs nationwide, including alcohol, prescription pain relievers, opioids, cannabis use disorder, cocaine, and methamphetamines. The statistics behind veterans’ substance abuse are alarming. It represents the number of people attempting to heal from trauma caused in the combat zone or trying to assimilate back into the civilian world after service.
Some veterans may be hesitant to receive help for their substance abuse disorder. However, when they get treatments, it can help them with addiction recovery and allow them to heal from the trauma experienced during service. Some treatment options for veterans can include:
· Detox: Helping with the initial phase of substance recovery that results from withdrawals of drugs or alcohol.
· Residential treatment: A long-term substance abuse treatment program includes a 12-step program, counseling, and various therapies.
· Partial hospitalization: A way to receive treatment for the day and then go home in the evening to help veterans resolve issues at home.
· Intensive outpatient program: Can last three hours, three times a week, for continuing care.
These different options allow veterans to choose the right plan for them. Some may need more assistance than others, and the treatment program options allow adaptability to provide the best service.
The substance abuse treatment offered at The Woods at Parkside includes different therapeutic activities such as:
· Individual and group therapy
· Music therapy
· Recreational therapy
· Life skill classes
· 12-step groups
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here