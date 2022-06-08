The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on How Childhood Trauma Can Lead to Addiction
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on how childhood trauma can lead to addiction. Many children who experience a traumatic event can often turn to a destructive life path if not properly guided through their emotions.
Trauma occurs when someone becomes overwhelmed after being exposed to something terrifying, violent, or threatening. Often, the child is the victim of the event, leading to feelings of utter helplessness to protect themselves from harm. Sometimes childhood trauma can also occur by witnessing someone experience the traumatic event.
Any life-threatening event can be traumatic, especially for children. Some examples of traumatic events can include:
· Physical, sexual, or emotional abuse
· Physical or emotional neglect
· Seeing a parent struggle with substance abuse or mental illness
· Being separated from a parent
· Death of a parent or sibling
· Domestic violence in the home
· Parents’ divorce
· Being in a natural disaster
· Being bullied
· Having a severe illness or injury
When a child has experienced trauma, this can often lead to brain changes as their brain is still in a rapid growth rate. While the brain is trying to organize, make, and break connections, the trauma can affect that. Many children whose brains develop through trauma will become vulnerable to substance abuse disorders.
Childhood trauma can affect people into their adulthood if not resolved. Some may experience the following if they have unresolved trauma, including:
· Mental instability
· Guilt and shame
· Attachment issues
· Relationship strain
· Unhealthy coping mechanisms
Many children will develop unhealthy coping mechanisms for their pain, including substance abuse. If the addiction starts at an early age, it can become more difficult to break the cycle and learn better ways of dealing with their emotions. However, everyone is capable of addiction recovery and healing from their childhood trauma.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
