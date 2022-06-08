Dr. Ryan Neinstein Authors Liposuction Guideline on Safety, Technology, Procedure, and Techniques
The "surgeon's surgeon" has been at the forefront of innovative liposuction procedures, advancements, and safety protocols.
Safety is at the forefront of everything I do. Without safety protocols firmly in place there is no procedure that I'll ever move forward with.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Neinstein is a world authority on liposuction, technology, techniques but most importantly safety. He was one of the lead authors on the maintenance of certification paper which is the gold standard safety guidelines for all plastic surgeons. His commitment to patient safety makes him the surgeon of choice for surgeons themselves and their families.
— Dr. Ryan Neinstein
Dr. Neinstein founded Neinstein Plastic Surgery in 2013. Nestled above Bergdorf Goodman on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Neinstein Plastic Surgery is the home of surgical mastery in New York City. Notably, the team at Neinstein Plastic Surgery offers a surgical and non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). The non-surgical BBL procedure uses dermal filler injections to provide patients with a slight buttocks enhancement.
Dr. Neinstein has also published research articles in the areas of hand surgery, aesthetic surgery, breast reconstruction, and pediatric facial fractures. Some of which include Liposuction of the Back, Flanks, and Hips in Liposuction and Emerging Technologies in Body Contouring (2017) and Liposuction in Operative techniques in Plastic, Aesthetic, and Reconstructive Surgery (2012).
