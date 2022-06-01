Dr. Ryan Neinstein Completes 5,000th Plastic Surgery Procedure
Dr. Ryan Neinstein, one of the most established plastic surgeons in North America, has crossed a career milestone with no end in sight.
On May 24, Neinstein Plastic Surgery announced the completion of the 5000th surgical procedure by Founder and Plastic Surgeon Ryan Neinstein, MD.
About Dr. Ryan Neinstein
Ryan Neinstein, MD is a top-ranked board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City. Often referred to as “the surgeon’s surgeon,” Dr. Neinstein is a well-established and reliable plastic surgery specialist. Patients have trusted Dr. Neinstein for liposuction, body sculpting, and injectable facial procedures for over ten years. Dr. Neinstein is a Member of The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Safety and authored the updated Liposuction safety and procedural guidelines for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Additionally, Dr. Neinstein has published several papers in the surgical field, including Liposuction of the Back, Flanks, and Hips in Liposuction and Emerging Technologies in Body Contouring. Dr. Neinstein completed his MD at The University of Western Ontario. He completed his surgical residency at The University of Toronto Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Program and an Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship at New York University. He has hundreds of endorsements from colleagues and mentors in Reconstructive Surgery, Aesthetic Surgery, Clinical Research, and Medical Education. Dr. Neinstein is also passionate about entrepreneurship, fitness, spirituality, and his wife and kids.
About Neinstein Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ryan Neinstein founded Neinstein Plastic Surgery in 2013. The office is located on The Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York, New York. Neinstein Plastic Surgery offers several surgical procedures, including Liposculpting, the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), transgender full-body makeovers, and the “Modern Mommy Makeover,” which targets areas affected by pregnancy and breastfeeding. Notably, Neinstein Plastic Surgery has perfected the non-surgical BBL procedure using dermal filler injections, targeting patients looking for slight buttocks enhancement. Neinstein Plastic Surgery offers other non-surgical face and body procedures, including BOTOX®, Xeomin®, Dysport®, Restylane®, JUVÉDERM®, microneedling, collagen induction therapy, and the Venus Legacy Laser. Dr. Neinstein's featured in several widespread publications, including The Huffington Post, Women’s Health, Glamour, Daily Mail, and Hamptons Magazine. The group fundraises for and volunteers with the Animal Haven Shelter, God’s Love We Deliver, Christ Church, and the Release Recovery Foundation to rehabilitate individuals with substance addictions.
Neinstein Plastic Surgery
+1 9172435543
info@neinsteinplasticsurgery.com
