New Orleans Musical Sensation Valerie Sassyfras to Host Her July 8th Birthday Blowout at Old Point Bar
Sassyfras, who has made a name for herself as a New Orleans music icon, has been featured on America's Got Talent and the Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The July 8th birthday celebration will be hosted by Old Point Bar in New Orleans. Tickets are available now!
Renowned "quirk-pop" musical experience offers fans early bird discounted tickets for her birthday concert and celebration.
I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh and enjoy life. It's fun to add a little sass to your life.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This July will see two major milestone birthdays: The birth of U.S. independence, celebrated on July 4th, and the birth of New Orleans' very own Valerie Sassyfras, celebrated on July 8th.
— Valerie Sassyfras
Tickets for Sassyfras' "July 8th Birthday Blowout" at Old Point Bar in New Orleans are selling out quickly. However, fans can still get their discounted tickets by ordering early on her Eventbrite page for the event. This year, Sassyfras is pulling out all the stops. Her birthday concert will be a unique New Orleans experience, complete with food trucks, custom "Horny N Lazy" cocktails named after lyrics from her viral hit "Girl's Night Out," and giveaways of her infamous right-to-your-door concerts she calls "Yardi Parties."
Current and future fans can order tickets at $5 off the door price of $20 if they use this Eventbrite link to snatch theirs before they're gone!
Sassyfras hopes to top last year's "Sass Fest" birthday celebration, a kaleidoscopic trip of musical madness that offered carnival food, a miniature fair, fire eaters, magicians, pickles in a bag (don't ask, you have to be there this year to get it), and a heartbreaking, love taking performance from the woman of the hour. This year's bash will take place at New Orlean's hip and historic Old Point Bar, which offers a genuine New Orleans experience. One guest's Tripadvisor review describes the venue as a "hidden gem in the Algiers neighborhood."
Valerie Sassyfras offers her crowds a unique and unforgettable musical experience featuring the electric accordion, mandolin, and keyboard. Her performances, either solo or with her Sasshay dancers, "sass" her audiences with her infectious personality, villainously hip choreography, absurdly funny props, and a visual style that leaves them with psychedelic after-burn.
Sassyfras is still reeling from the success of her latest album, "Electric Rain," released in April. Reviews have applauded Sassyfras's style, and describe it as a new wave and electro-pop hybrid with heavy zydeco influence. Of note are the tracks "Zydeco Girl," which serves as her artist's statement and explains the entire "Sassyfras" philosophy. Also notable is her song, "Once a Who Dat," a near-certifiable New Orleans Saints' pregame hype track.
In her eighth year performing throughout Louisiana, she has played alongside Louis Michot's Melody Makers, 3rd generation zydeco royalty Gerard Delafonse, and has become a staple at New Orleans events such as the Freret Street Market, Bayou Yacht Club Bayou Gras, and French Quarter Fest. She even has her own Mardi Gras event, the Krewe of Sass. A regular at historic venues like Old Point Bar, Three Keys at the Ace Hotel, and St. Roch Tavern, among many others, her music is also popular at listen-and-dine shows, most recently at Bourree Restaurant.
Sassyfras's breakout hits "Girl's Night Out," "Hide the Pickle," and "T-Rex & Me," earned her the spotlight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV's Ridiculousness, and twice on America's Got Talent. Her fans, AKA "Sassers," love her and follow her anywhere, from her coveted "Yardi Parties" to her annual "Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular."
"I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh and enjoy life," Sassyfras says. "It's fun to add a little sass to your life."
A marvelous musician and entertainer with deep Louisiana roots, Sassyfras's life story is featured in a documentary, "Nobody May Come," which won Best Cinematography at the 2020 New Orleans Film Festival. The documentary follows her life from childhood to the present and describes her dedication to her craft.
Sassyfras's music is featured on her YouTube channel, Spotify and Apple Music. If you plan to attend her Birthday Blowout on July 8th, count on bringing home a head full of contagious energy and catchy melodies from her latest release, "Electric Rain," in addition to some unforgettable memories.
About Valerie Sassyfras
Valerie Sassyfras is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with an unforgettable style that includes lighthearted fun and funky choreography blended with wacky costumes and outrageous props. Valerie has made it her mission to give us all permission to laugh in a world that takes itself way too seriously.
