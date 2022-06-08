Delays on I-80 EB in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound should be on alert for delays due to a shoulder reconstruction project on Interstate 80 in Columbia County.

Motorists are advised that the left (passing) lane is restricted between mile marker 236.5 and mile marker 237.5, which is located between the Bloomsburg and Lime Ridge exits. As of 1:30 PM, traffic was backed up approximately 2.5 miles from the construction site.

Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 PM to 6 PM. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.



Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

