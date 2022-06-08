Submit Release
Route 231 Surface Improvement Begins Next Week

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of surface improvement work on Route 231 in East Finley Township. Operations will begin on Monday, June 13 and are anticipated to continue through mid-July, weather and operational dependent.

Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 231 between Dusty Trail Road and Deer Trail Road during the operations.  

Crews from Golden Eagle Construction will be performing milling and paving as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Washington County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # #

