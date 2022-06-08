Route 231 Surface Improvement Begins Next Week

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of surface improvement work on Route 231 in East Finley Township. Operations will begin on Monday, June 13 and are anticipated to continue through mid-July, weather and operational dependent.

Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 231 between Dusty Trail Road and Deer Trail Road during the operations.

Crews from Golden Eagle Construction will be performing milling and paving as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Washington County.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

