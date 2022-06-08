Winooski Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched

State Media Contacts

Winooski, Vt. – Winooski residents will soon be able to enjoy ‘Sweat, Flex & Chill’ thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Fight for Kids Foundation.

“Programs like Sweat, Flex & Chill provide a consistent and accessible safe space for youth and young adults to connect, learn, and thrive,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “We’re proud to support community-driven efforts that empower youth by allowing them to find and foster their confidence, strength and resilience.”

If the campaign reaches its $5,000 goal by July 7th, 2022, the Fight for Kids Foundation will receive a matching grant of $10,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate. The funds raised will produce six Friday night events throughout the summer which will include a 45 minute all levels class of fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition. Equipment such as shirts, ropes and gloves will be offered to participants while supplies last. Finally, the class will be followed by healthy snacks and an outdoor movie of features such as Karate Kid, Kung Fu Panda, or Rocky.

“We want to offer the community the option to start their weekend off in a healthy manner. So come for the fitness but stay for the fun and the food,” said King McMillan, Founder and Executive Director of the Fight For Kids Foundation. “This is a safe and inclusive space. We are here to help everyone find their strength and resilience both physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.