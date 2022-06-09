Midland Trust Expands to New Building

Midland Trust Logo

Midland Trust Logo

Midland Trust moved its headquarters to a new two-story 15,500 square foot building. The company is now located at 15671 San Carlos Blvd., Ft Myers, FL 33908.

The new office will give us the ability to space out with plenty of opportunity for additional company growth, I can’t wait to see the next chapter of Midland begin.”
— Brandon Hall

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust moved its headquarters to a new two-story 15,500 square foot building. The company is now located at 15671 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33908. The new office space boasts private rooms for clients and company meetings, an outdoor seating area, and a new sizeable event space perfect for upcoming in-person events hosted by Midland.

Midland employees moved into the building on March 21st. The space generously fits all 54 employees in the Fort Myers office, with plenty of room to grow and expand. The new building marks Midland’s fifth move since the company’s start in 1994. The company first began in a tiny office space located off of Mcgregor Boulevard. The location changes reflect Midland’s significant growth over the past few years.

“The new office will give us the ability to space out with plenty of opportunity for additional company growth,” Brandon Hall, President, and Chief Operating Officer said. “I can’t wait to see the next chapter of Midland begin.”

Midland is a multifaceted financial services company that provides services for self-directed IRAs and 1031 exchanges. The company specializes in holding alternative assets like real estate, private equity, futures and forex, and other non-public offerings within IRA accounts.

Midland has been headquartered in Fort Myers since 1994, with other offices in Chicago, IL, and its Trust services office headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more information about Midland Trust, visit https://www.midlandtrust.com/.

Brenda Whetsell
Midland Trust
+1 239-333-4913
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Midland Trust Expands to New Building

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brenda Whetsell
Midland Trust
+1 239-333-4913
Company/Organization
Midland IRA & 1031
1520 Royal Palm Square Boulevard, #320
Fort Myers, Florida, 33919
United States
+1 239-333-4913
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland prides itself on being the most responsive company in its industry by providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm. The Midland family of companies are all privately held and include Midland Trust Company, a South Dakota publicly chartered trust company, Midland IRA, Inc., an IRA and private fund custody servicing company, and Midland 1031, a Qualified Intermediary service provider. Midland began as a two-person accounting firm on Sanibel Island and has grown to a specialized service trust company with offices and clients nationwide. Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes through both self-directed saving plans and 1031 exchanges. Midland’s services give our clients complete control over their retirement investment decisions by allowing them the ability to self-direct in real estate and other alternative assets while our 1031 services focus on tax-free exchanges for real estate investors.

https://www.midlandtrust.com/about-midland/

More From This Author
Midland Trust Expands to New Building
Midland Trust Launches Spanish Website
Brandon Hall Assumes Presidency at Midland IRA
View All Stories From This Author