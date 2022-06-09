Midland Trust Expands to New Building

Midland Trust Logo

Midland Trust moved its headquarters to a new two-story 15,500 square foot building. The company is now located at 15671 San Carlos Blvd., Ft Myers, FL 33908.

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust moved its headquarters to a new two-story 15,500 square foot building. The company is now located at 15671 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33908. The new office space boasts private rooms for clients and company meetings, an outdoor seating area, and a new sizeable event space perfect for upcoming in-person events hosted by Midland.

Midland employees moved into the building on March 21st. The space generously fits all 54 employees in the Fort Myers office, with plenty of room to grow and expand. The new building marks Midland’s fifth move since the company’s start in 1994. The company first began in a tiny office space located off of Mcgregor Boulevard. The location changes reflect Midland’s significant growth over the past few years.

“The new office will give us the ability to space out with plenty of opportunity for additional company growth,” Brandon Hall, President, and Chief Operating Officer said. “I can’t wait to see the next chapter of Midland begin.”

Midland is a multifaceted financial services company that provides services for self-directed IRAs and 1031 exchanges. The company specializes in holding alternative assets like real estate, private equity, futures and forex, and other non-public offerings within IRA accounts.

Midland has been headquartered in Fort Myers since 1994, with other offices in Chicago, IL, and its Trust services office headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more information about Midland Trust, visit https://www.midlandtrust.com/.