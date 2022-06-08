FIU Alumni Collaborate on $100,000 NIL Deal with PayCargo

Cyprien during his NFL career

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL player Johnathan Cyprien recently started an organization called Inside The Cage, an NIL collective designed to help facilitate andvcultivate partnership opportunities for student-athletes. Cyprien, a Florida International University alumnus, wants to focus on creating opportunities for student-athletes by raising funds and organizing partnerships through the athletes’ names, images and likeness (NIL) so they have the means and resources to succeed. Inside the Cage, in partnership with fellow FIU alumni founded The Bloom Agency, is educating and empowering student-athletes via financial and mental health education, as well as via career development opportunities. The organization recently landed a $100,000 NIL deal from logistics payment system, PayCargo.

“PayCargo strongly believes in Inside the Cage's mission to empower student athletes with opportunities to succeed beyond their on-campus training and education,” said Eduardo Del Riego, Global CEO of PayCargo. “Furthermore, we hope this partnership inspires others in the community to help shape the lives of more student athletes.”

Cyprien founded Inside The Cage as a way for the public to contribute toward NIL deals that go straight to athletes. Membership tiers can range from $25 per month to $10,000 yearly, with benefits aligning with one’s monetary donation, ranging from personalized videos from a student-athlete to the ability to attend exclusive events hosted by student-athletes and more. Now, Cyprien leads the way in helping athletes have a foundation to compete on the. NIL playing field.

“Inside the Cage allows us to positively impact student-athletes’ lives. Not just financially, but by also providing them with education and life skills they can use to be better equipped for the world, whether they become professional athletes or not”, said Cyprien.

Silvana Massolo, CEO of The Bloom Agency, is an expert at gaining visibility for brands through social and digital media. The FIU alumna is also no stranger to philanthropy and fundraising. Recently, Massolo created the Silvana Massolo Entrepreneurs Grant, a quarter-million dollar gift designed to help FIU alumni kickstart their small businesses and startups. Massolo will be collaborating on the overall Inside the Cage marketing strategy, inclusive of the social media strategy and social media content development.

“I became involved with Inside the Cage because of its team’s determination to elevate student-athletes and help them navigate NIL deals fairly, while empowering them with financial, mental health and career development guidance,” said Massolo. “The goal is to help student-athletes win as individuals while they win the game.”

For more information on Inside The Cage, visit www.insidethecage.com.

