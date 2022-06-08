American Fidelity Receives A+ Financial Strength Rating
American Fidelity Assurance Company has once again earned an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best!
Achieving this third-party rating of our financial strength helps Customers know we will be here for them.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity Assurance Company, headquartered in Oklahoma City and serving more than 1 million policyholders in 49 states, has once again earned an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best!
— Chief Financial Officer John Cassil
AM Best, considered one of the nation’s leading insurance rating services, bases its ratings on an analysis of the financial condition and operating performance of insurance companies in such vital areas as: balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management.
AM Best rating services assesses the creditworthiness of and/or reports on over 16,000 insurance companies worldwide. Each year since 1982, American Fidelity has met these standards to receive an A+ rating.
“Customers partner with us to provide financial security offerings to their employees. Our policyholders rely on us during their times of need and to plan for their future,” said Chief Financial Officer John Cassil. “Achieving this third-party rating of our financial strength helps them know we will be here for them.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
The Company is recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine named American Fidelity one of the 100 Companies that Care 2021and IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
