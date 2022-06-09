Falcon Wealth Planning lands Finalist Position in 2022 Wealthies Awards
Falcon Wealth is a Finalist in WealthManagement.com’s 2022 Industry Awards as a “Rising Star of the Year”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 “Wealthies” is WealthManagement.com’s eighth annual awards program that honors individuals, organizations, and companies that helps financial advisors create excellent outcomes for their clients and build better businesses. Out of a history-making 1,000 nominees, Falcon Wealth Planning was chosen as one of the 225 organizations to be selected as finalists.
This year’s awards were expanded to include new categories in order to recognize organizations that are leading the way in retirement planning, charitable giving, integration and implementation of digital assets, and individual awards to honor up-and-comers at RIA Firms. Falcon Wealth’s dedication and tenacity to ensure that its clients remain educated and worry-free about their retirement planning and investments helped land a seat as a Finalist in the Rising Star of the Year category, which was created to recognize the next generation in leadership in RIA firms.
Winners for these awards will be announced at an awards ceremony held at a black-tie event in New York City on September 8, 2022.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
