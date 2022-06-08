Bellet Construction Retained for Retaining Wall Repairs at Historic East Village Co-op at 524 East 13th Street
Exterior restoration specialist enlisted to repair foundation damage caused by spreading tree roots and natural growth from adjacent community gardenNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellet Construction, a Manhattan-based exterior restoration and roofing company, has been retained by the co-op board at 524 East 13th Street, a five-story, circa 1885 building, located between Avenues A and B, to repair extensive damage at the foundation and waterproof the surrounding area. The “root” cause of the damage, which is primarily affecting the retaining wall and below-grade levels, is the result of water run-off and encroaching tree root growth from a contiguous public community garden, owned by the NYC Department of Parks.
The co-op board’s president, Ingrid Weingard, was instrumental in bringing the three groups of stakeholders together, comprising co-op shareholders, Parks Department staff, and community gardeners. During on-site meetings at the building and in the garden, the group addressed possible ways to solve the root spread without damaging the trees, while ensuring the foundation of the building would be secured.
“Working with government agencies can be daunting and yet this co-op board was focused, tactful, and tenacious, which made all the difference in terms of getting permits for repairs and direction on remediation,” says Wayne Bellet, President of the eponymous firm. “This is an impressive community effort and I have every confidence that the repairs will be completed in a timely fashion to protect the foundation of this wonderful property for years to come.”
Bellet Construction will begin the work this summer. Estimated completion is end of year 2022.
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
