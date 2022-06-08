Summertime is a great time for teens to work on their instruction permit test

PHOENIX – School may be out for the summer, but some students still have a test in their future, one they might even be looking forward to: the written driver Instruction Permit test.

Typically, June and July are two of the busier months for permit tests for the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. However, ADOT’s official website – azdot.gov – is a one-stop shop for test-takers, offering all the study material a test-taker will need, including the Arizona Driver License Manual and practice tests.

A person must be at least 15 years and 6 months old to apply for an Instruction Permit and first-time drivers younger than 18 years old have a few options for taking the written test. Most applicants choose to take the test online via Permit Test @ Home at AZMVDNow.gov. Some take the test at an MVD office -- applicants can schedule their in-person test appointment time and date online -- and participating Arizona Professional Driving School trainers can also administer the written test.