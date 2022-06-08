Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,208 in the last 365 days.

Summertime is a great time for teens to work on their instruction permit test

ADOT Permit Test imagePHOENIX – School may be out for the summer, but some students still have a test in their future, one they might even be looking forward to: the written driver Instruction Permit test.

Typically, June and July are two of the busier months for permit tests for the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. However, ADOT’s official website – azdot.gov – is a one-stop shop for test-takers, offering all the study material a test-taker will need, including the Arizona Driver License Manual and practice tests.

A person must be at least 15 years and 6 months old to apply for an Instruction Permit and first-time drivers younger than 18 years old have a few options for taking the written test. Most applicants choose to take the test online via Permit Test @ Home at AZMVDNow.gov. Some take the test at an MVD office -- applicants can schedule their in-person test appointment time and date online -- and participating Arizona Professional Driving School trainers can also administer the written test.

You just read:

Summertime is a great time for teens to work on their instruction permit test

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.