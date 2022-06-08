CHKN Not Chicken Wins “Overall Food Product of the Year” in 2022 Mindful Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods IndustryPOR, OREGON , UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that CHKN Not Chicken, the delicious plant-based chicken alternative, has been named “Mindful Overall Food Product of the Year.”
CHKN Not Chicken makes it easier to eat less meat, live healthier, and be kinder to the planet. The innovative chicken alternative consists of a pea protein base, is gluten free, soy free, and is non-GMO with 20 grams of protein per serving and all 4 flavors have the same juiciness, texture and flavor of chicken. Available in 8oz pouches of delicious shredded CHKN ready to cook and use in all your favorite recipes, shoppers can find the delicious and healthy plant-based chicken products in the frozen plant-based meat section online at CHKNnotChicken.com and top retailers nationwide including Sprouts, New Seasons, Food Bazaar, Westside Market in NYC, as well as other select retailers across the US.
"Our company's mission is to help consumers live healthier and more sustainably by eating less meat, we are truly honored to be recognized from the Mindful Awards for our work and commitment to the health of consumers and our planet,” said Brian Pope, the co-founder and CEO of CHKN Not Chicken. “This is another incredible validation of our mission.”
CHKN Not Chicken is not only delicious, it's also better for your health and the health of the planet. Choosing CHKN Not Chicken vs meat options, can help reduce the carbon emissions of your meal by over 90%. Additionally, choosing CHKN Not Chicken over animal products is healthier for you. Additionally, our product allows us to be kinder to our friends, the chickens, and this in turn helps to reduce the impact that factory farming is having on the environment.
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what’s right for people and the planet, recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year’s program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.CHKNnotChicken.com or checkout @CHKNNotChicken on Instagram and Facebook.
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About CHKN Not Chicken
CHKN Not Chicken is based in Portland, Oregon and is on a mission to help people improve their health and live more sustainably by eating less meat. CHKN Not Chicken is vegan, soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, packed with 20 grams of protein per 8 oz serving and has only 140 calories. Its first product line of shredded CHKN comes in four delicious varieties: Naked CHKN (traditional), Fiesta CHKN (Mexican spice and citrus), and Zen (Asian spices and ginger), and BBQ CHKN. Use CHKN Not Chicken as an alternative to chicken in all of your favorite recipes including stir fry, rice bowls, tacos, sandwiches, salads, soups, pastas, and more.
