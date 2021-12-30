CHKN Not Chicken Launches Plant-Based Chicken Online Through E-Commerce Site, GTFO Its Vegan

CHKN Not Chicken is delicious in any recipe that calls for chicken. Naked CHKN is one of three delicious flavors of CHKN Not Chicken now available at GTFOitsVegan.com CHKN Not Chicken tacos are just one of the delicious recipes you can make!

3 Flavors of Shredded CHKN Not Chicken, each Vegan, Soy-Free, and Gluten-Free, Are Now Available online at GTFOitsVegan.com

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, December 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHKN Not Chicken, the delicious plant-based chicken alternative that makes it easy to skip meat, live healthier, and be kinder to the planet, announced today its e-commerce launch at GTFOitsVegan.com.CHKN Not Chicken currently comes in 3 delicious flavors that perfectly replicate all the juiciness, texture, and flavor of chicken. Flavors include: Naked CHKN, Zen CHKN, and Fiesta CHKN.“GTFO Its Vegan has made a commitment to curating the top plant-based brands across every possible category and we are thrilled to offer their customers a delicious soy-free and gluten-free plant-based chicken that works in any recipe that calls for chicken”, said Brian Pope, co-founder, and CEO of CHKN Not Chicken.While most plant-based chicken options are made with either soy or wheat, CHKN Not Chicken consists of a pea protein base, is gluten-free, soy-free, and is non-GMO with 20 grams of protein per serving. CHKN Not Chicken has all the juiciness, texture and flavor of chicken and comes in an 8 oz. box ready to cook and use instead of chicken in all your favorite recipes, at a retail price of $7.99.CHKN Not Chicken was created with the mission of inspiring people to eat less meat. According to the statistics collected by Faunalytics , chickens represent 90% of the land animals killed for food in the U.S.—approx. 9 billion per year, and almost all of these are raised in factory farms where their average life span is less than 2 months.Plant-based chicken is already one of the five top selling categories on GTFO Its Vegan and consumers are looking for additional plant-based chicken options. "We are excited about the potential of CHKN Not Chicken to bring new consumers into the vegan market by delivering a delicious product that recreates the taste and texture of animal-based chicken and providing a soy-free and gluten-free option fills a gap in our offering”, said Marc Pierce, co-founder and CEO of GTFO Its Vegan. "Expanding the number of consumers looking for plant-based options is key to achieving our vision of ensuring the sustainability of our people and our planet.” said Pierce.For more information visit https://chknnotchicken.com or https://gtfoitsvegan.com/brand/chkn-not-chicken/ and checkout @CHKNNotChicken on Instagram and Facebook.About CHKN Not ChickenCHKN Not Chicken is based in Portland, Oregon and is on a mission to help people improve their health and live more sustainably by eating less meat. CHKN Not Chicken is vegan, soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, packed with 20 grams of protein per 8 oz serving and has only 140 calories. Its first product line of shredded CHKN comes in three delicious varieties: Naked CHKN (traditional), Fiesta CHKN (Mexican spice and citrus), and Zen (Asian spices and ginger). Use CHKN Not Chicken as an alternative to chicken in all of your favorite recipes including stir fry, rice bowls, tacos, sandwiches, salads, soups, pastas, and more. CHKN Not Chicken was named Best Plant-Based Start Up at the World Plant-Based Awards for 2021.Interested in joining the CHKN Not Chicken team? Connect with us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/chknnotchicken ) or shoot us an email at flexitarians@CHKNnotChicken.com.About GTFO Its VeganGTFO It's Vegan (GTFO) is a progressive online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan and plant-based foods. GTFO is pioneering the "New Age Vegan" movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today, but are seeking to eat and live better, without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal. GTFO seeks out the newest innovations in vegan and plant-based foods from all around the world, including meat, seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, snacks, and much more.While GTFO itself only launched at the start of the Covid pandemic in May of 2020 by husband and wife team Marc and Tanya Pierce, GTFO has quickly emerged as the largest player in the online vegan retail and wholesale space. GTFO currently has over 2,800 vegan and plant-based products across 700+ brands. Since its launch, GTFO has fulfilled nearly 30,000 orders containing over 300,000 vegan and plant-based items.

Meet CHKN Not Chicken, the delicious plant-based chicken (soy-free and gluten-free!) that makes it easy to eat less meat.