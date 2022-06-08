NDDOT to begin mowing near state highways next week
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing a seven-to-ten-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways starting in mid-June.
Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.
For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.
- Bismarck District 701-328-6950
- Devils Lake District 701-665-5100
- Dickinson District 701-227-6500
- Fargo District 701-239-8900
- Grand Forks District 701-787-6500
- Minot District 701-857-6925
- Valley City District 701-845-8800
- Williston District 701-774-2700
Additional information and district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.
MEDIA CONACT:
David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444