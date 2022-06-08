PowerDMARC signs on as a Silver Sponsor for MSP EXPO 2022
As a part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW event, PowerDMARC joins the prestigious exhibitor panel at MSP EXPO 2022 as a silver sponsor.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP EXPO is the event that has been bringing together the managed service provider (MSP) industry for over 20 years. This year's expo will be held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from June 21st through June 24th.
PowerDMARC is a leading provider of cloud-based email authentication solutions that make it easy for MSPs to protect their clients' email communications and prevent phishing attacks. As a DMARC MSP themself, PowerDMARC knows how important it is to keep customers’ data safe—and this event gives them the opportunity to share their experience with other industry leaders.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the 2022 MSP EXPO event at Fort Lauderdale,” said Faisal Al Farsi, CEO of PowerDMARC. “ We are on a mission to provide MSPs with the best in email authentication with our scalable and interactive multi-tenant SaaS platform. It provides never-seen-before visibility on authentication data, to help protect against sophisticated social engineering attacks that cost organizations billions of dollars every year.”
MSP EXPO is the premier event for managed service providers (MSPs) and channel partners, serving as an opportunity to connect with industry peers and gain valuable insights into the latest trends in IT management, security, collaboration, and cloud services. You can find PowerDMARC presenting at Booth 763 on the days of the event at Fort Lauderdale. For more information, please visit mspexpo.com.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a full-stack email authentication SaaS platform that brings together all protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT into a single platform, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. PowerDMARC is multi-tenant MSP/MSSP whitelabel-ready platform for partners.
As a globally acclaimed DMARC solutions provider, PowerDMARC is trusted by 300+ MSP/MSSP partners and 1000+ customers worldwide.
