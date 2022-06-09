The American Healthcare System as Described by a U.S. Nurse

Pay$hunt: The story about a nurse who couldn't afford her treatment in the American Healthcare System, a book by Hillary St. Pierre & Heather Wellington

Absolutely accurate and compelling truths about todays healthcare system.” — Amazon Book Review

RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People living in America are usually under the impression that they have the finest healthcare system in the world. They think it’s just a matter of going to the hospital, getting well, and then getting out.

However, Hillary St. Pierre found out the hard way that this may not exactly be the truth. What made the situation ironic was that St. Pierre just happens to be a healthcare professional who found herself becoming the patient after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The title of this book is intended as a play on words, Pay$hunt (pronounced patient) after St. Pierre found herself always having to pay, sometimes unnecessarily, just to get treated.

All that Pierre wanted was a second opinion about her disease, but the system would lead to her missing multiple treatment opportunities due to insurance delays, miscommunication, and fees for service questions.

The treatment she could have received was pushed farther and farther away as a result.

But St. Pierre does not blame healthcare providers themselves. According to her they really want to provide quality treatment, it just so happens that their hands are bound by the pay per service system.

In the end the book poses critical questions to the reader. Is there a better way to handle patients in our healthcare system? What can be done to improve accessibility and equity in our current system?

When one is faced with a health crisis, the patient as well as his or her loved ones should not have to face the added crisis of dealing with a very confusing and complicated healthcare system.

This book will help people understand how the healthcare system itself can become an obstacle when it comes to treating a patient, doing more harm instead of good. By reading this people can also gain some familiarity with the system so they will know how to deal with it when --and not if-- it comes their time to become a patient themselves.

“Absolutely accurate and compelling truths about today’s healthcare system. Sadly this is a reality based account of a family’s journey through our healthcare system. It is well written and moving,” one reader says about this book.

This book and other titles will be featured in the Toronto Book Festival on June 11 and 12 this year.

About the Author

Before she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when she was 23 years old, Hillary St. Pierre had already been working as a nurse assigned to the emergency department.

After her diagnosis with the disease she also worked as a professional patient, working with the American Cancer Society, Citizens Health Alliance, and Working Families Win.

She also involves herself with the NH Department of Health's Health Information Exchange, in particular towards the creation of an electronic medical record system.

She currently lives in New England with her family.