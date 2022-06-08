Executive Changes at Lonseal Flooring
Executive Changes at Lonseal FlooringCARSON, CA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonseal, Inc. takes great pleasure to announce the promotion of the following team members in May 2022.
TAKAFUMI KOJIMA has been promoted to PRESIDENT. Mr. Kojima comes from Lonseal’s parent company in Japan, Lonseal Corporation. Mr. Kojima joined Lonseal Corporation in 1998. He later joined Lonseal Inc. in Carson, CA in 2019 as Director of Corporate Planning and Management. His role as President is to oversee Lonseal’s success and growth.
PETER PADILLA has been promoted as DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING. Mr. Padilla has been with Lonseal since 2009. With his strong extensive experience in customer service, customer solutions, and international sales, Mr. Padilla will oversee Lonseal’s network of sales agents as well as develop direct customer accounts with existing and new customers through marketing efforts.
ROBERT MESSNER is the new CONTROLLER for Lonseal, Inc. Mr. Messner has been with Lonseal since 2017 and brings a wealth of experience to the accounting department. Mr. Messner will be directing the company’s finance, accounting, procurement, and business billing functions.
HISAKO WILSON has been promoted to PURCHASING AND LOGISTICS MANAGER. Mrs. Wilson has been with Lonseal since 2015, and he background in purchasing gives her an overall understanding of how to create and maintain their purchasing and logistics department.
Lonseal is thrilled and welcomes them into their new roles.
ABOUT LONSEAL®: “The Little Giant”
Celebrating over 50 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® offers a unique selection of resilient sheet vinyl in exterior and interior, embossed, smooth, sport, and wood-grain surfaces. We provide finishes of exceptional beauty and utility which are as economical as they are exhilarating. Servicing a range of commercial applications including healthcare, education, sports and fitness, corporate, retail, and hospitality, Lonseal’s products are specified by architects and designers nationwide.
