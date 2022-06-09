BioInteractions Discusses Need for Paradigm Shift Towards Infection Prevention & Protection at Med-Tech Innovation Expo

BioInteractions Coated and Uncoated Surface

Med-Tech Innovation Expo used to showcase TridAnt® as future of antimicrobial coatings; Arjun Luthra discusses infection prevention and protection against HCAIs

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioInteractions, a leading UK biomaterial technology company, is showcasing its new ground-breaking coating technology for medical devices, TridAnt®, at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, which is being held at the NEC in Birmingham between 8th and 9th June. Alongside this new technology solution, BioInteractions’ Commercial Director, Arjun Luthra, will be speaking at the event on 9th June at 11:00 about how new infection prevention and protection measures are required to tackle today’s healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs).

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), an estimated 300,000 patients a year in England acquire a HCAI after spending time in NHS care. NICE reports that HCAIs are estimated to cost the NHS approximately £1 billion a year . These monetary values fail to incorporate the physical and mental health cost to patients and healthcare workers. HCAIs include a large number of well-known infections, caused by a wide-range of microorganisms such as meticillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), meticillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Clostridium difficile (C.diff) and Escherichia coli (E. coli).

“HCAIs are a significant burden on our healthcare systems both in the UK and across the world,” explains Luthra. “At BioInteractions, we understand the broad impact they have, and have developed a technology platform in TridAnt® to tackle these from a preventative standpoint. Anti-biotics, vaccines and other drugs help to treat bacterial infections, but they are limited in their overall impact. What is needed in the future is an antimicrobial solution that works alongside other measures to prevent the infection from taking hold long-term.

“TridAnt® includes active components that target microbes (prokaryotic cells) and has reduced risk to human cells unlike previous technologies. It is the first known medical device technology to kill gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria as well as yeast which prevents the formation of biofilms for long-periods of time of up to 365 days (as well as safe enough to protect skin for up to 48 hours) with non-leaching technology to maintain efficacy over time.”

Med-Tech Innovation Expo is the UK and Ireland’s leading event for medical device supply chain intelligence. It brings together designers, engineers, innovators and manufacturers from across the medical and healthcare sectors to explore new ideas, understand emerging technologies and source products and services from more than 150 companies representing the complete medical device and manufacturing supply chain.

For more information about Med-Tech Innovation Expo, click here: https://med-techexpo.com/.