Officials seek public’s assistance regarding Missouri River fatality

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance for information regarding the activities involving the 30-foot red and white Scarab boat with an Oklahoma registration that was involved in the Memorial Day weekend fatality on the Missouri River.

As part of its ongoing investigation, officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the 30-foot red and white Scarab earlier in the day on May 29 between river mile marker 650 and 691 to contact authorities immediately. The area in question covers roughly Harrison and Monona County, in Iowa.

Anyone with information is urged to call or email Iowa Conservation Officer Aaron Johnson at (712) 249-2015 or aaron.johnson@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.

