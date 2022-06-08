Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,137 in the last 365 days.

DATCP Reminds Farmers, Agrichemical Retailers of Paraquat Dichloride Training

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 8, 2022
Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF 

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers and agrichemical retailers who use paraquat dichloride to complete the label-mandated online training every three years. Paraquat dichloride is a restricted use pesticide product that is used as a weed and grass herbicide​ in a variety of row, fruit, and vegetable crops.

To prevent accidental ingestion or injury, certified applicators are required to take a paraquat training before use. The training was developed by product manufacturers as part of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2016 risk mitigation requirements. The training emphasizes that the chemical must not be transferred or stored in improper containers and covers toxicity, label requirements and restrictions, consequences of misuse, and additional important information.

Training participants will be provided with an auto-generated certificate that must be kept until taking the training again.  

Accessing the EPA Paraquat Training
To access the Paraquat Dichloride Training for Certified Applicators, please visit EPA's site: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-worker-safety/paraquat-dichloride-training-certified-applicators.

Who is required to take this training?
The use of paraquat is restricted to certified applicators only, and training must be completed prior to use. “Use" includes pre-application activities involving mixing, loading, and applying the pesticide. It also includes other pesticide-related activities, including, but not limited to, transporting or storing opened pesticide containers, cleaning equipment, and disposing of excess pesticides, spray mix, equipment wash waters, pesticide containers, and other materials containing paraquat. Noncertified persons working under the supervision of a certified applicator are prohibited from using paraquat, including mixing, loading, and applying the pesticide and other pesticide-related activities. 

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​

You just read:

DATCP Reminds Farmers, Agrichemical Retailers of Paraquat Dichloride Training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.