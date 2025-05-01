Next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council Announced
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 1, 2025
Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the members of the sixth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. These council members will serve for one year, concluding their term in May 2026.
The fifteen members are:
- Blake Brancel, Endeavor
- Lucy Ehlen, Elkhorn
- Alison Gartman, Sheboygan
- Easton Hansen, Lake Mills
- Owen Moore, Two Rivers
- Martina Mullins, Mosinee
- Nolan Powers, Mauston
- Ashley Schaal, Burlington
- Elizabeth Schoeneberg, Poynette
- Alyssa Stapelmann, Mazomanie
- Danica Stello, Mindoro
- Oscar Stowell, Fox Lake
- Jadyn Thaemert, Centuria
- Libby Vogt, Bloomington
- Addison Wille, Holmen
“Congratulations to the students who were selected for the 2025 – 2026 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “I look forward to meeting with the members to discuss agricultural topics and highlight agricultural career opportunities."
Members serve during their senior year of high school, participating in a virtual session each month of the school year to listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and connect with professionals across the agriculture industry. Council members will receive a certificate at the end of their term.
To apply for the council, members submitted an application including a brief essay and one-minute video. Members were selected through a competitive review process.
For more information about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit https://AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.
