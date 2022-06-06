2022-06-06 14:48:02.337 Scratchers Purchase Results In $100,000 Win

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player in Centralia was lucky enough to purchase a ticket holding one of six $100,000 top prizes in the “Ace of Spades” Scratchers game. The player said she usually sticks to $2 or $5 tickets, and usually not more than $10 worth in a week. 

She purchased her ticket at Centralia Eagle Stop, 204 W. Highway 22 in Centralia, and took it home before scratching it. Upon uncovering her prize, she found herself in shock.
“I didn’t believe it,” she said.

Once the reality of her big win became clear, the player stored her ticket away until she was able to claim it at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

Ace of Spades” has more than $11.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including four other top prizes of $100,000. Unclaimed prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games are available at MOLottery.com or on the official Missouri Lottery mobile app.

