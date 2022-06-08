2022-06-08 09:30:50.207 $100,000 FRIENDS Scratchers Prize Won in Springfield

2022-06-08 09:30:50.207

The final of three $100,000 top prizes has been won on a FRIENDS™ Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Arna’s Food Mart, 4912 West Chestnut Expressway, in Springfield.

“I’m sure this made the winner’s day, or maybe it made their week, their month or even their year,” teased May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

The Missouri Lottery is the first U.S. lottery to carry the FRIENDS™ Scratchers ticket. The $5 game is loaded with $50 prizes and offers the chance to win up to 15 times on a single ticket.

Players who purchased tickets in Greene County in FY21 won more than $52.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in Greene County received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.