iTutor Named “Tutoring Solution of the Year” in 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies
We believe every student deserves the best education, regardless of where they live or how they learn.”JERICHO, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iTutor, the leading provider of live and online teaching and tutoring services for students in grades K-12, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Tutoring Solution of the Year” award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.
iTutor and its ever-growing team of state-certified educators partner with schools nationwide to provide real-time, online, synchronous instruction– both core and supplemental, in one-on-one, small group, and full class settings– to K-12 students. The iTutor academics team ensures regular communication between teachers and school administrators through either its FERPA-secure interactive learning platform. Other benefits include the ability to integrate directly into a school's system, live 2-way audio video, virtual whiteboard with drawing and writing tools.
To date, iTutor has provided outsourced, remote, synchronous instruction to more than 11,000 students across 200 school districts nationwide. By the end of the school year, iTutor expects its educators will have delivered 75,000 hours of instruction.
The Company’s state-certified educators are available as full-time teachers in general education, special education, or advanced placement courses of any size. From daily attendance to parent-teacher conferences, iTutor educators operate as integrated members of any school district. Additionally, they hold more than 150 unique certifications.
“Districts have been faced with a massive teacher shortage this 2021 to 2022 school year, and K-12 school districts nationwide are using multiple platforms and a variety of techniques to continue to provide instruction to their students,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Many districts have turned to iTutor and the company’s state-certified educators for support and for its response to the nation’s post-COVID teacher shortage, and more than eight years of providing high-quality, synchronous remote instruction, we are pleased to name iTutor as 'Tutoring Solution of the Year' for 2022.”
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
“We are so excited to win this award from EdTech Breakthrough. It’s been a whirlwind few years for us. We believe every student deserves the best education, regardless of where they live or how they learn. We also want the very best for educators who deserve a flexible, nourishing environment,” said Ysiad Ferreiras, CEO of iTutor. “The significant increase in demand for our services has led to 170% company growth over the last fiscal year. More importantly, we are proud to serve as a solution for understaffed school districts, and for thousands of students returning to classrooms following 18 months of COVID-19-induced shutdowns.”
The virtual education platform allows educators to work directly with students no matter where they are and instruction is tailored to a school's needs - from attendance to student engagement. Recordings of live classes also make it easy to ensure education quality and student accountability.
iTutor envisions a world where teachers and students alike feel valued and equipped to succeed in a world that continues to evolve and change.
About iTutor
iTutor partners with school districts nationwide to meet their educational goals and to make high quality, virtual education accessible to any student, anywhere. Accredited by Cognia, iTutor's community of state-certified educators provide live, personalized online instruction to more than 2,000 students each day.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
