Dover Glen Community Announces Addition of 40 New Home Sites and Grand Opening Event in Wauseon, Ohio
Dover Glen offers new homes at affordable prices amid housing shortage and rising inflation
We’ll have 40 new home sites available at Dover Glen Community in 2022. Models are open for touring with some homes move-in ready now.”WAUSEON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced the addition of 40 new home sites and a Grand Opening Event at their community in Wauseon, Ohio. The community will host a Grand Opening Event on June 23rd, 2022 showcasing the new homes, new home sites and new community lifestyle events and programs.
— Michael Callaghan
“We’ll have 40 new home sites available at Dover Glen Community in 2022,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Models are open for touring with some homes move-in ready now. In addition to affordable new homes, Dover Glen offers a quality lifestyle experience with parties and events for our residents.”
The Grand Opening Event will be held on June 23rd (2:00-7:00) and will feature model home tours that raise the bar on quality, affordable living. The Sherwood Home model is a spacious drywall home with 1568 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open floor plan and upgraded kitchen cabinetry make this home an extremely popular choice for families and downsizers alike.
The Event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 as well as food, music, games and prizes.
Dover Glen is conveniently located within commuting distance of many local towns including Toledo, Swanton, Napoleon, Archbold, Sandusky, Ft. Wayne, Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland and Akron. The address for Dover Glen is 14900 Co Road H, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.
“As inflation and energy prices continue to soar, folks need an affordable place to live. We provide that at Dover Glen, locking in home payments. We also offer in-house financing and other programs to help great residents make their dream home a reality,” stated Michael Callaghan.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com.
For more information, please contact Lisa Lane 630-664-3806, llane@fourleafprop.com
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 630-664-3806
email us here