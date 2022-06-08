Schattdecor expanding operations in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Schattdecor, an international, family-owned decor printing company, today announced plans to expand operations in Lexington County. The company’s $21 million investment will create 23 new jobs over the next five years.

Headquartered in Germany, Schattdecor produces printed, impregnated and finished surfaces. Since 1985, the company has provided customers with unique surfaces for flooring, furniture, countertops, doors and interior design. With a focus on sustainability, Schattdecor works to ensure minimal emissions by using state-of-the-art production facilities, energy-optimized processes and by continuously investing in environmentally friendly, future-oriented technologies.

Located at 138 Zenker Road in Lexington, Schattdecor’s expansion will include the addition of a new production line and mixing plant to accommodate more capacity due to increased demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Schattdecor team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Schattdecor is proud to announce the expansion at our Lexington facility as we grow to meet global demand. The positive manufacturing environment in South Carolina motivated Schattdecor to focus our development efforts in North America toward Lexington. We are excited to be part of this community and look forward to a long future of further investment and cooperation.” -Schattdecor President Flavio Nunes

“Today’s announcement is a big win for Lexington County and all of South Carolina. Schattdecor’s expansion proves that South Carolina is a place for international businesses to find continued success. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When an international company like Schattdecor expands in our state, it is yet another testament that South Carolina has the business-friendly environment and talented workforce where companies can succeed. Congratulations to Schattdecor on their $21 million investment that will create 23 new jobs in Lexington County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This internationally known company is recognized for creating high-quality products and providing reliable service to its customers, and we are excited to see that continue as they expand their operations in Lexington County. The growth of Schattdecor adds to our list of the many successful manufacturing industries which are creating more jobs for our residents and helping Lexington County see continued prosperity in the future.” -Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone

“Congratulations to Schattdecor on today’s expansion announcement. A younger company of the Lexington community, it’s exciting to see that its successes have yielded growth opportunities for its local operations and opportunities for skilled workers.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam