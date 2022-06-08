High Liner Foods Continues to Invest in City of Newport News Operation

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that High Liner Foods Incorporated (High Liner Foods), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, will continue to invest in modernizing its facility in Newport News with new equipment and product lines.

“We are excited that High Liner Foods is reinvesting in its Newport News facility and modernizing to meet increased demand for its high-quality seafood,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This international partner has a long history of contributing to the Commonwealth’s diverse food and beverage processing sector, and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth in Virginia.”

“High Liner Foods has thrived in Newport News for more than two decades, and their ongoing investments will help secure the company’s future longevity in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Food and beverage processing is Virginia’s second-largest manufacturing sector and High Liner Foods’ expansion reaffirms the advantages that make the Commonwealth a leader in this fast-growing industry.”

“Continued investments in our Newport News facility in Virginia will help us advance High Liner Foods’ growth strategy to become the North American leader in branded, value-added seafood,” said Rod Hepponstall, President and CEO of High Liner Foods. “Virginia offers our business many benefits and opportunities based on its strategic location as a supply chain hub, access to a skilled workforce, and potential for future growth.”

“High Liner Foods has made an excellent choice to continue investing in our great city,” said McKinley L. Price, DDS, Mayor, City of Newport News. “Newport News is home to many of the largest employers and producers in the Commonwealth, and this prestigious list includes High Liner Foods. As North America’s largest producer and marketer of frozen, value-added seafood products, High Liner Foods is an integral part of the business community in Newport News, as well as a significant employer and contributor to the regional economy. We look forward to continuing to help them grow and thrive.”



“High Liner Foods continues to make significant investments in its Newport News facility since their initial arrival in the Hampton Roads community,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance. “These expansions are further proof that the Hampton Roads business environment and strategic location make it the perfect place for food and beverage processing and distribution. The Hampton Roads Alliance was honored to work with our partners at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Newport News, and the Port of Virginia to secure this expansion.”



“The decision of High Liner Foods to invest in modernizing its facility in Newport News very clearly says this company is finding value by doing business in Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Here at the port, we’ve expanded our capacity to handle cold cargo and there has been significant private investment in this growing business sector as well. We are committed to helping High Liner Foods expand its global reach and look forward to a long collaborative relationship.”

“As companies around the world look for destinations to expand, the Virginia Peninsula is increasingly a top spot for economic growth,” said Senator Montgomery “Monty” Mason. “High Liner Foods is a leader across North America in the distribution and marketing of value-added frozen seafood that has grown substantially over their 120-year history. Their investment in Newport News represents a tremendous opportunity for the entire region and I welcome their investment in our community.”

“I am excited about the investment of High Liner Foods in Newport News,” said Delegate Shelly Simonds. “With our vibrant Chesapeake Bay and deep ocean access, our region has been a leader in the seafood industry for over a century. There’s no better food than seafood to celebrate with, and I’m looking forward to trying their products in my favorite stores and restaurants. This announcement shows what a great place Newport News is for business and the importance of recent investments by the Commonwealth in our region’s ports and highways.”

Founded over 120 years ago in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, High Liner Foods’ retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Newport News production facility was opened by Icelandic Seafood in 1996. In 2011, High Liner Foods acquired Icelandic’s U.S. and Asian operations, including the Newport News facility.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and The Port of Virginia to secure the investment in Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.