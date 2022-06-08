Veterans ASCEND wins at Jim Moran Institute (JMI) Small Business Leadership Conference
AI Talent Sourcing wins the Scale-up category in the Pitch Competition at annual eventSIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robyn Grable, founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND won the Scale-up Award in the Pitch Competition held at the 2022 Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship Small Business Leadership Conference. This annual conference provides attendees an opportunity to network, share innovative ideas, and learn from experts how to ignite strategic growth. The Scale-up Award was presented by Melissa Roberts of JMI at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes on June 3rd. This award includes a financial gift to Veterans ASCEND, in recognition of their commitment to the military community and expanding intentional and inclusive hiring practices among employers.
“We are honored to recognize Robyn Grable and Veterans ASCEND as the winner of the Scale-Up Pitch Competition at this year’s Small Business Leadership Conference,” said Melissa Roberts, Managing Director at the Jim Moran Institute of Global Entrepreneurship. “Assisting entrepreneurial leaders is at the heart of the Jim Moran Institute’s mission, and we are especially proud to support organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of military veterans and families.”
“I am humbled and proud to have won the JMI Small Business Leadership Pitch Competition in the Scale-up category” says Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO. “I want to say congratulations to all the contestants for your courage and for all you are doing in our communities! Each of you is doing something to make the world a better place, and I am honored to be among you.”
Veterans ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Veterans ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit https://www.veteransascend.com
