Two Roads Closed in Concord Township, Erie County

Elgin Road (Route 2019) and Pleasant Street (Route 2019) in Concord Township, Erie County are closed due to downed utility lines.

Elgin Road is closed from the intersection with Nash Hill Road (Route 2012) in Concord Township to the intersection with Route 6 in the borough of Elgin.

Pleasant Street is closed from the intersection with Route 89 in Concord Township to the intersection with Route 6 in Union Township.

The roadways are expected to reopen later today.

