I-80 EB Lane Closure in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 236 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit), Columbia County for a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Traffic is backed up near marker 232 (Route 42 / Buckhorn exit).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

