All Things Judicial Features an Interview with former Chief Justice Burley Mitchell

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features an interview with former Chief Justice Burley Mitchell. Mitchell worked in several county and state government leadership positions before serving as a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, as associate justice of the the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. During his tenure as Chief Justice, Mitchell created the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism (CJCP) with the mission to enhance professionalism among North Carolina lawyers.

In this 2015 interview conducted by former North Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge Gerald Arnold, Mitchell reflects on professionalism, service, and civility in the North Carolina legal profession.

"I believe it is harder today for lawyers to be thoroughgoing professionals, to put that service aspect first, where it should be, because there are so many competing pressures and demands," said Mitchell on the podcast. "But we've got to get back to that if we are going to continue to be a profession."

This interview is part of CJCP's historical video series. A video of this interview can be viewed on the Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.