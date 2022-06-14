Submit Release
SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Target Australia Moves to replace Merchandise and Assortment Planning Functions with daVinci Retail

Target, part of Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers, is a mid-price department store chain that sells clothing, cosmetics, homewares, electronics, books, and toys both in-store and online. Before daVinci, Target used multiple excel files to plan and buy merchandise in the millions of dollars resulting in non-optimal inventory levels and merchant frustration. Eesha Gupta, Head of Engineering & Delivery at Target Australia, stated: “Whilst daVinci and other vendors could technically deliver an Assortment Planning service, all participants on the technical panel scored daVinci as the leader for “technical maturity.” All of the features that were available in daVinci out-of-the-box standard application were clear enablers in our decision-making process.”

In 2021, Target set out to meet their strategic goals to improve its product offering and simplify the business by having “a simpler more productive Target”. According to Nicole Szujda, General Merchandise Manager at Target Australia: “Choosing daVinci aligned to our simplification and innovation goals at Target. It presented us the opportunity to evaluate our internal processes as well as modernize our systems to alleviate many of the issues the teams have experienced through remote working during COVID.”

Accurate product availability improves customer satisfaction, inventory turnover, and margin. To learn more about Target’s selection process and the implementation, go to the case study.

ABOUT TARGET AUSTRALIA Target Australia, formerly Lindsay’s and later Lindsay’s Target, is a mid-price department store chain owned by the Kmart Group, part of Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers. Target stocks clothing, cosmetics, homewares, electronics and books, and sells them through brick-and-mortar stores and Target Online. www.target.com.au

ABOUT DAVINCI RETAIL daVinci is a team of retail technology pioneers with extensive experience as merchants and planning professionals, and we’ve been providing retailers with great software since 2005. We help retail teams make faster and more accurate decisions about merchandise financial planning, buying and assortment planning. www.davinciretail.com | info@davinciretail.com | 1.888.PLAN.OTB

