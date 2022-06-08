NCH Healthcare System Makes the Switch to Epic as New EMR
NCH makes switch to MyChart by Epic as new electronic medical record platform with more than 1 million patient records transitioned to new platform.
Epic is the leader in EMR and brings transformational change to the NCH Healthcare System. Our patients will now have the ability to access their records from anywhere in the world with MyChart.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The culmination of many months’ worth of work, resources and effort finally came to realization on June 4th when NCH officially made the switch from Cerner to Epic as the system’s new electronic medical record (EMR) platform. More than 1 million NCH patient records were transitioned to the new Epic platform and includes patients from our hospitals, outpatient & diagnostic centers, and NCH Physician Group Practices.
— Jonathan Kling, RN, Chief Operations Officer for NCH Healthcare System
“Epic is the leader in electronic health medical records and brings transformational change to the NCH Healthcare System,” said Jonathan Kling, RN, Chief Operations Officer for NCH Healthcare System. “Our patients will now have the ability to access their records from anywhere in the world with MyChart.”
MyChart, the patient-facing software provided by Epic, is already familiar to many patients around the nation. It is used by roughly 1,700 hospitals and healthcare systems in the U.S. alone with more than 250 million patient electronic records on file. Many seasonal residents already have their records on Epic/MyChart with their doctor up north, and now, the new platform will allow those same patients easy access to their records with their NCH doctor here in SW Florida. Likewise, NCH physicians will get notification when one of their patients has a change to their medical record when they are outside the Naples area, such as being admitted to a hospital.
“It is incredible how much patient information we have access to with EPIC and how easily accessible it is from the hospital, clinic or when taking call from home,” said David Linz, MD. “I was pleasantly surprised to see previous medical encounter information for one of my patients’ virtual visit with a doctor in Miami and an emergency department visit last month when the patient was on vacation in New England.”
Notification of the change was sent to all existing NCH patients with instructions on how to easily download the free MyChart app if they don’t already have it, as well as details on how to set up access to their NCH records from within the program.
More than 4,300 NCH employees were trained on how to use the new Epic system. NCH IT teams will be providing continued assistance to staff as needed for any questions or concerns that may come to light in the days ahead, and to provide general support to make the transition to the new software as seamless as possible.
“We thank the many men and women who were a part of making this transition to Epic a reality,” said Jonathan Kling, RN, Chief Operations Officer for NCH Healthcare System. “Our goal with making this important switch is to provide even better access to care, records and results as well as an improved experience for our patients.”
About NCH Healthcare System
The NCH Healthcare System is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. NCH delivers 3,500 babies and houses the only pediatric ER in Collier County serving more than 19,000 children every year. We take pride in caring for the next generation of leaders. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
