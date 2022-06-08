BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB’S DIRECTOR OF TENNIS, JOHN JOYCE, RECEIVES USPTA FLORIDA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The USPTA designated John Joyce, the long-time Director of Tennis for Boca West Country Club, with the USPTA George Basco Lifetime Achievement Award 2022.
I'm truly humbled by this announcement and would like to thank USPTA’s Florida Division and the organization’s leadership for this great hono.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB’S DIRECTOR OF TENNIS, JOHN JOYCE, RECEIVES USPTA FLORIDA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
— John Joyce, Director of Tennis, Boca West Country Club
The United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) designated John Joyce, the long-time Director of Tennis for Boca West Country Club, with the USPTA George Basco Lifetime Achievement Award 2022. He was awarded with this honor on June 4 during the USPTA Florida Convention at the Hyatt Coconut Point Estero.
John has served as the Director of Tennis for Boca West Country Club since 1994. He is active in the United States Professional Tennis Association and has been on its board since 2000. He was Florida’s division President for 2006-2007 and was a member of the USPTA’s national executive committee from 2006-2009.
“I'm truly humbled by this announcement and would like to thank USPTA’s Florida Division and the organization’s leadership for this great honor,” said Mr. Joyce. “I’d also like to thank the great members and leadership at Boca West Country Club where I’ve been so honored to serve for nearly 30 years.”
Mr. Joyce has an impressive playing history with multiple tennis rankings including several national rankings in the USTA Men’s 35’s Singles; #20 ranking nationally in the USPTA Men’s 35 Singles; and. He also has been ranked USPTA Florida section #5 25’s doubles; USPTA Florida section #12 35’s doubles; and USPTA Florida section #4 45’s doubles. He’s been ranked #1 four times in the USTA/ Florida section in 25’s doubles; ranked #1 in USTA /Florida section 30’s doubles; ranked #11 in men’s 35 singles in the USTA/ Florida section and ranked #6 in the men’s 30’s singles in the USTA/Florida section.
Mr. Joyce was inducted into the USPTA Florida Division Hall of Fame in 2018. Other achievements and awards bestowed to Mr. Joyce include USPTA FL Division Professional of the Year in 2001-2003, 2005, 2007 and 2009; the USPTA Alex Gordon Professional of the Year (2007); the USPTA Florida Division Facility Manager of the Year (2000); and he was inducted into the Admiral Farragut Academy Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. He is also a Master in Tae Kwon Do achieving a 6th degree black belt in 2019.
“We are so proud of John and the tennis program that he has built at Boca West. He’s a legend in the tennis world and he brings his passion for the sport to our members,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and CEO of Boca West Country Club.
Boca West Country Club has a top-tier tennis facility, with a stadium court with seating for 325, plus tennis clinics, private lessons and access for members to USPTA staff. Designed to improve endurance and to provide members with the opportunity to develop an all-court game, the tennis center features 29 Hydro Courts and eight pickleball courts.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include a Core Training studio, Spinning studio and Aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.
Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.
For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
email us here