Hà Nội, ICHAM to work on industrial product

VIETNAM, June 8 -

Representatives of HAMI and ICHAM sign Memorandum of Understanding in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy of ICHAM

HÀ NỘI — Focusing on building key industrial products in Hà Nội with high added value, advanced technology and a friendly environment will help turn the city products into a prestigious brand.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, deputy chairman of the city, chaired a conference connecting local key industrial product manufacturers with Italian enterprises, chaired and coordinated by Hà Nội's Department of Industry and Trade, in cooperation with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) and the Hanoi Association of Key Industrial Products Manufacturers (HAMI) on Tuesday, saying: “It is a very practical activity, creating conditions for enterprises producing key industrial products in Hà Nội to connect and cooperate with their counterparts in Italian industry to promote trade, import-export activities and market development.”

Quyền said: "Through the conference, Hà Nội hopes HAMI and ICHAM to develop a relationship of a joint venture, association and cooperation more closely in 2022 and the following years, thereby contributing to promoting economic cooperation between Hà Nội and Italian regions.”

It would also help introduce and promote Hà Nội's image, culture and people in Italy," he said.

In the industrial sector, the city has issued and directed the effective implementation of programmes and projects for the development of key industrial products of the city by 2025 to ensure compliance with the law, in line with the National Industrial Development Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

"Today's conference is a very practical activity, creating conditions for enterprises to produce Hà Nội's key industrial products. Internal contact, exchange, cooperation, business connection with Italian businesses to promote trade activities, export-import and market development," Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền shared.

At the conference, the two sides jointly introduced the potential, strengths and cooperation needs of HAMI and ICHAM, as well as meeting the needs for direct cooperation between businesses.

The chairman of both Sơn Hà International Joint Stock Company and HAMI Lê Vinh Sơn said: “This event connecting key businesses with Italy will be an opportunity for firms producing key industrial products in Hà Nội to promote exports as well as access modern technology and equipment of Italian manufacturers, creating a bridge for cooperation.”

Two associations signed a Memorandum of Understanding, in which HAMI and ICHAM will cooperate in production and participate in production, supply and distribution chains with Italian enterprises and multinational corporations around the world.

With the cooperation, HAMI member businesses also have the opportunity to expand exports, join the distribution system in the Italian market, and the EU market, and take advantage of the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the European Union (EVFTA).

According to ICHAM Chairman Michele D'Ercole, the chamber supports not only the Italian enterprises to develop in Việt Nam but also the Vietnamese companies who are interested in exploring the Italian market to find partners, suppliers, and products.

He said ICHAM has a strong understanding and analysis of the Vietnamese market, forming strong connections with business communities and local institutions, and a particular predisposition to form direct relationships with companies, due to their nature as associations of entrepreneurs at the service of other entrepreneurs, a marked propensity to work according to parameters of effectiveness and efficiency typical of a company, a necessary requirement to offer competitive services on the market.

Currently, Hà Nội has 117 products from 81 enterprises with key industrial products, including high-tech industry enterprises like VNPT, FPT, Misa, electricity and electronics providers like Canon, Maiko, Cadisun, Xuân Lộc Thọ, Trần Phú, Rạng Đông, ACID, textile firms such as May10, Phúc Sơn and enterprises in mechanical engineering and other industries like Sơn Hà, Sunhouse, Tân Á Đại Thành, Vicostone.

Revenue in 2021 from those enterprises reached nearly VNĐ200 trillion (US$8.7 billion) and the export turnover of nearly $2 billion.

In Việt Nam, there are about 100 Italian enterprises including well-established names such as Piaggio, Ariston Thermo, Generali Insurance, Ferrari, ENI, Enel Green Power, Perfetti Van Melle, GHELLA, Boncafe, Intesa Sanpaolo, Danieli, GIVI, Pacorini Vietnam, Hưng Yên Knitting & dyeing Co., Ltd (Carvico), Datalogic Scanning Vietnam, Bonfiglioli, Segis and many others. Most Italian companies in Việt Nam operate in various sectors and no single sector is preponderant.

The agreement between the two sides included investment in innovation of technology and equipment and application of scientific and technical advances, especially achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to ICHAM chairman, Italian companies can bring their know-how, technologies, design, quality, creativity, and long-term business relationship. Italy is very well known in the world in '4F' sectors: Food, Fashion, Furniture, and Ferrari. However, Italy also has strength in sectors such as circular economy, renewable energy, green products exporters, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, ICT, fintech, logistics and education. — VNS