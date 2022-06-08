US Eyewear Industry Report 2022, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2027

US eyewear market size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Eyewear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the United States eyewear market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.94% during 2022-2027.

Eyewear represents the corrective and protective products and accessories worn to protect the eyes from ultraviolet (UV) rays, dust, debris, radiation, etc. It usually includes spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses, etc. In addition to this, eyewear involves the use of a wide array of lenses and frames that are manufactured by using glass, plastic, carbon fiber, etc., to provide visual protection to individuals. It assists in reducing eye strain while minimizing the chances of developing eyesight-related problems. As such, eyewear is commonly available in independent brand showrooms, optical stores, retail stores, etc., across the United States.

United States Eyewear Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and ocular diseases is primarily driving the United States eyewear market. Besides this, the growing cases of partial or severe vision impairment among the geriatric population are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating disposable income levels of consumers have led to the increasing popularity of high-end eyewear accessories that offer enhanced customizability and can aid in creating trendy looks for the wearers. This, in turn, is stimulating the product demand in the United States. Moreover, the introduction of advanced glare-free prescription eyewear with improved durability and extensive R&D activities are also acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the development of polarized and omni- focal lenses is anticipated to fuel the United States eyewear market over the forecasted period.

United States Eyewear Market Analysis and Segmentation 2022-2027:

Market Segmentation by Product:

Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Market Segmentation by Gender:

Men

Women

Unisex

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores

Retail Stores

By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

