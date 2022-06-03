India Eyewear Market Report 2022-27, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Eyewear Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India eyewear market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.07% during 2022-2027.
Eyewear represents the wide-ranging products and accessories, including sunglasses, spectacles, contact lenses, etc., worn by individuals to protect the eyes from various external factors, such as harmful radiation, debris, environmental changes, etc., or for vision correction. In addition to this, eyewear items assist in minimizing the frequency of migraines and headaches that are generally triggered by bright sunlight. As such, they are commonly available in brand showrooms, optical stores, online platforms, etc., across India.
Indian Eyewear Market Trends:
The expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to glaucoma, blepharitis, diabetes, macular degeneration, etc., is primarily driving the India eyewear market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of other eyesight-related disorders, such as chronic eye irritation, dry eyes, computer vision syndrome (CVS), etc., owing to the increasing exposure to digital devices that emit harmful light, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, including the introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printed eyewear, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies and NGOs to spread awareness among consumers towards the preventive treatments and measures available for eyesight problems is also propelling the product demand in India. Apart from this, the rising integration of variants with anti-glare, anti-fatigue, light-adaptive, and multifocal lenses for offering added comfort and improved visibility to the users is anticipated to fuel the India eyewear market over the forecasted period.
Indian Eyewear Market Analysis and Segmentation 2022-2027:
Breakup by Product:
Spectacles
Sunglasses
Contact Lenses
Breakup by Gender:
Men
Women
Unisex
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Optical Stores
Independent Brand Showrooms
Online Stores
Retail Stores
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
