SAE Media Group’s 7th Annual Airborne ISR Conference

SAE Media Group reports: Maximising Situational Awareness for Armed Forces through Advanced Airborne-ISR Operations and Innovations

LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to host in London on the 19th - 20th October 2022 the 7th Airborne ISR Conference, our confirmed sponsors so far are Leonardo, General Atomics Aeronautical and Inmarsat.

Now in its seventh year, this is the leading conference dedicated to the continued development of ISR capabilities for international militaries, hosting leading ISR program managers, senior military officers, research scientists and industry experts.

The two-day conference will focus on the platforms and supporting infrastructures of Airborne ISR operations, with speakers representing; the UK, USA, Canada, Germany, Portugal, NATO and many more.

