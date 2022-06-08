New business news site AutonomosPymes.press
Autónomos Pymes Asesoría Online SLP announces the launch of a new site for business news in Spain, entrepreneurs and freelancers called AutonomosPymes.press.MADRID, SPAIN, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomos Pymes Asesoria Online SLP announces the launch of a new site for business news in Spain, entrepreneurs and freelancers called AutonomosPymes.press.
According to Juan Carlos Romero Muñoz, CEO, AutonomosPymes.press is a new communication channel for business news in Spain, which offers business news releases from all sectors of activity of the Spanish economy.
Through AutonomosPymes.press it is possible to access not only current business news, but there are many other contents for entrepreneurs and self-employed, in order to provide information on aspects that affect different aspects of entrepreneurial activity.
In this way, the publications that are made in AutonomosPymes.Press are organized in communication channels, such as national news, companies, entrepreneurs, business and technology.
The news portal aims to become a reference in business news communication at national level in Spain, providing information of valuable content about current business initiatives, products and services highlighted by companies, and a categorized organization to make access to information simple and fast.
Business News Media
Throughout more than 10 years of professional activity, Autonomos Pymes Asesoria Online SLP has stood out for being a professional society of Economists focused on supporting entrepreneurship, having created more than 2,500 companies over 10 years.
From this perspective, focused on supporting entrepreneurial activity, it was natural to evolve towards the creation of a communication channel that not only supported entrepreneurship, but was also a means of dissemination of business news, events, appointments, new products, business trends and much more.
AutonomosPymes.press is a new means of dissemination of business news and content for entrepreneurs and freelancers, which aims to be a benchmark in corporate news communication.
Communication at the service of entrepreneurial companies
Through AutonomosPymes.press companies can boost their activity not only through the publication of their news, but also through the advertising media offered on the website.
In this way, it is possible to hire business promotion services through specific featured articles, "is trending" area or even through various advertising banners included in the news portal.
In this way, it is possible not only to publish current business news, but also to hire a quality and excellent service to promote specific aspects of the business activity.
Therefore, the capacity of diffusion of events, news, articles or business services is increased through the use of advertising media in the news media itself.
For more information, you can contact AutonomosPymes.Press through the contact page on the website and request a quote in order to give greater diffusion to business news, favoring the corporate and brand image.
Finally, we would like to thank our collaborators and all those who have contributed to the birth of the new business news media AutonomosPymes.Press.
AutonomosPymes.Press
