Conference Chair Gary Stanley, President at Global Legal Services invite to Defence Exports 2022

Conference Chair Gary Stanely releases an invitation to Defence Exports.

LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce that Mr Gary Stanley, President at Global Legal Services will be returning as conference chair for 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference taking place on 13th and 14th September 2022.

Defence Exports Conference is the leading event for industry professionals and government officials around the world, dealing with defence trade compliance. The need for a comparative understanding of how the U.S., EU, UK, Japan and other jurisdictions are handling these complex compliance issues has never been greater.

Interested parties can register by 30th June 2022 to save £200. Register at: http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3/einnews

Ahead of the conference, Mr Stanley has written an invitation letter, below is a snippet of the invite letter:

“Did you miss Defence Exports 2021? If so, you lost out on hearing an outstanding array of government and industry speakers covering every aspect of export compliance. I have attended many conferences and never experienced a livelier exchange of ideas.

This year’s conference is shaping up to be even better! That’s why I urge you to join me in London on 13-14 September for Defence Exports 2022 and be part of this premier annual training and networking event.

Our theme this year is ‘Optimising Global Trade Compliance Efficiency.’ You will take away insights from a diverse group of industry representatives from both large and small defence firms on how they structure and operate their trade compliance programs to achieve exactly that objective. In addition, there will be what makes Defence Exports always stand out year after year: an outstanding line-up of senior government briefers from the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Japan, and other key defence markets, as well as industry speakers on such wide-ranging topics as controls on semiconductors and related manufacturing equipment, spacecraft and

launch services, and foreign direct investments.

After two years of staying isolated because of COVID-19, you have probably been part of one too many webinars. I know I have. Now is the time to come back to a live event with peerless networking opportunities. No other conference brings together as many senior governmental officials and industry compliance professionals and, as always, the emphasis will be on dialogue, not “Death by PowerPoint.” If you have questions on defence trade, our speakers, panellists, and attendees will surely have the answers.

I am looking forward to seeing you in September 2022.

I am confident that you will benefit from this valuable and unique event”

The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available to download online at http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3/einnews

Sponsors & Exhibitors: OCR International and Pillsbury

For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.

For media enquiries, contact Oana Lefter: at olefter@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6164.



SAE Media Group’s 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference

Conference: 13 – 14 September 2022

Workshops A and B: 12 September 2022

Workshops C and D: 15 September 2022

London, UK

http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3/einnews

#DefenceExports



---END---

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

