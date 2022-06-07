Senate Bill 1268 Printer's Number 1718

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - public that the person is an athlete agent.

"Athletic director." An individual responsible for

administering the overall athletic program of an educational

institution or, if an educational institution has separately

administered athletic programs for male students and female

students, the athletic program for males or the athletic program

for females.

"Commission." The State Athletic Commission.

"Contact." A communication, direct or indirect, between an

athlete agent and an individual or a student athlete to recruit

or solicit the individual or student athlete to enter into an

agency contract, including by telephonic, facsimile or other

electronic method, mail, electronic mail or personal means.

"Conviction." A finding of guilt by a judge, jury, a plea of

guilty or a plea of nolo contendere.

"Department." The Department of State of the Commonwealth.

"Institution of higher education." A public or private

college or university, including a community college.

"Intercollegiate sport." A sport played at the collegiate

level for which eligibility requirements for participation by a

student athlete are established by a national association for

the promotion or regulation of collegiate athletics.

"Person." An individual, corporation, partnership, limited

liability company, association, joint venture, public

corporation or any other legal or commercial entity.

"Professional sports services contract." A contract or

agreement under which an individual is employed or agrees to

render services as a player on a professional sports team, with

a professional sports organization or as a professional athlete.

"Record." Information that is inscribed on a tangible medium

