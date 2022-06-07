Senate Bill 1268 Printer's Number 1718
"Athletic director." An individual responsible for
administering the overall athletic program of an educational
institution or, if an educational institution has separately
administered athletic programs for male students and female
students, the athletic program for males or the athletic program
for females.
"Commission." The State Athletic Commission.
"Contact." A communication, direct or indirect, between an
athlete agent and an individual or a student athlete to recruit
or solicit the individual or student athlete to enter into an
agency contract, including by telephonic, facsimile or other
electronic method, mail, electronic mail or personal means.
"Conviction." A finding of guilt by a judge, jury, a plea of
guilty or a plea of nolo contendere.
"Department." The Department of State of the Commonwealth.
"Institution of higher education." A public or private
college or university, including a community college.
"Intercollegiate sport." A sport played at the collegiate
level for which eligibility requirements for participation by a
student athlete are established by a national association for
the promotion or regulation of collegiate athletics.
"Person." An individual, corporation, partnership, limited
liability company, association, joint venture, public
corporation or any other legal or commercial entity.
"Professional sports services contract." A contract or
agreement under which an individual is employed or agrees to
render services as a player on a professional sports team, with
a professional sports organization or as a professional athlete.
"Record." Information that is inscribed on a tangible medium
