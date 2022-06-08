Strategies For Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aluminum rolled products market size is expected to reach $69.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.74%. According to the aluminum rolled products market analysis, rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of aluminum-rolled products.

The aluminum rolled products market consists of sales of aluminum rolled products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for a wide range of applications and industries. Aluminum rolled products are manufactured by passing the aluminum billets or slabs between high-grade rollers, for reducing their overall thickness. The rollers are used to apply pressure on the top and bottom of the slab, till the desired thickness is attained. These aluminum plates or sheets can be further lengthened through cold and hot rolling processes. Aluminum rolled products are used in various industries due to their durable, high strength, and lightweight characteristics.

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Trends

Product innovations is a key trend gaining popularity in the aluminum-rolled product market. Product innovation is the creation or introduction of a new good or launching the improved version of a previous good. For instance, in 2021, Novelis Inc, a US-based s producer of rolled aluminum, has introduced the generation II of its aluminum-intensive battery enclosure for electric vehicles. The advanced aluminum-sheet-intensive reduces the weight and cost of the battery and it offers higher pack energy density compared to other electric vehicle battery enclosures. The new aluminum-intensive battery enclosure with advanced cell-to-pack modular architecture offers a best-in-class frame mass efficiency of below 1.0 kg/Kwh and a 30% improvement in energy density.

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segments

The global aluminum rolled products market is segmented:

By Product: Foil, Plate, Sheet

By Grade: 1xxx Series, 3xxx Series, 5xxx Series, 6xxx Series

By End-User: Automotive and Transportation, Building and Infrastructure, Packaging, Consumer Durables, Others

By Geography: The global aluminum rolled products market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aluminum rolled products global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aluminum rolled products market, aluminum rolled products market share, aluminum rolled products market segments and geographies, aluminum rolled products market players, aluminum rolled products market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aluminum rolled products market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Novelis Inc., Constellium SE, Arconic Rolled Products Corporation, Aleris Corp., Hulamin, Hindalco Industries, AMAG rolling, Alcoa Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., JW Aluminum, Viohalco SA, Granges AB, Impol Aluminum Corp, Bharat Aluminium, Laminazione Sottile and Jindal Aluminium Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

