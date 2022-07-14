New Musical Contest 'The Tribe' produced by Picard Productions
New Musical Contest 'The Tribe' produced by Picard Productions signs on Nancy Luca as panelist
Picard Productions wins multiple awards for it's projects 'Lineage Tribe' and 'SURPRISE!'.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA , US, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new music contest is in the works and it’s all about women!
— EINPresswire
‘The Tribe’ is a contest where talented female musicians and vocalists audition for the ladies only pop band to be titled The Tribe.
A panel of 4 female judges will determine who the finalists are, by critiquing submitted self-taped audition videos by each contestant. The panelists will give each musician and/or vocalist a rating from 1-5 and the ones with 5s will be invited to perform live in the finale.
All the contestants must be a Los Angeles local hire and the show will be seeking lead, rhythm and bass guitar players, a keyboard player, a drummer and 2 vocalists., Casting notices and audition invitations will be sent out by the production company in August 2022.
There is no age restriction just a gender requirement and trans women are welcome.
This is a Picard Productions project, helmed by the Executive Producer, Nicole Picard. The panelists’ audition viewing will film at the Picard Productions Studios and the finale will present the band’s rehearsal and performance of 3 songs filmed and recorded at the famed SIR Studios in Hollywood.
Picard Productions has announced 2 of the panelists and they are:
Nancy Luca, the hard rockin’ lead guitar player who has played in numerous bands, recording sessions and taught guitar on the college and professional levels. She will be the major presence to determine who the best guitarists will be for the band.
Photo Credit: Glenn LA Ferman
Another panelist is the Executive Producer, Nicole Picard, who established the production company in 2019 to produce TV series, music videos, streaming webisodes, feature films and live events. The Tribe is a concept off-shoot from the musical series, they produced as an award winning short film 'Lineage Tribe' and songs from the soundtrack will be performed live for the show’s finale, Nicole is an award winning actress, music composer, director and producer. For The Tribe, Nicole’s task will be to focus on choosing the best vocalists for the band. Photo Credit: Mikel Healy
At this time, The Tribe is still seeking 2 additional judges for the panel. Seeking women of color who have a career in the music industry as a drummer, keyboard player or as a radio DJ.
Contact: info@picardproductions.com
iMDB.com/picardproductions.com
Nicole Picard
Picard Productions
NicoleYPicard@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn