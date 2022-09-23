The Tribe A New Musical Contest signs 2 More Judges
The Tribe producer announces the new judges for the show The Tribe are Rhonda Hamilton and Linda Lee, completing a panel of 4 with Nicole Picard and Nancy Luca.
The award winning Lineage Tribe soundtrack will be performed live at the finale and the songs will be played by the top female musicians making up the new band The Tribe.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picard Productions Has a New Music Contest called The Tribe. “We have our judges, now we need to audition the top female musicians and vocalists in Los Angeles to complete our band The Tribe,” says Nicole Picard, award winning director and executive producer.
— Nicole Picard, Executive Producer
We are very excited to announce that we have signed Rhonda Hamilton, the smooth voiced, radio personality on KJazz in Los Angeles and Linda Lee, the keyboard guru and music composer who has worked Las Vegas residency shows and toured with A Taste Of Honey as well as Helen Reddy.
The Tribe panel of judges are already viewing tapes of LA local talent as the band will be choosing from a large pool of the most talented vocalists, guitar players, keyboard players, wind instrumentalists, percussionists and drummers.
Look for the casting announcements posting on LA Casting Networks and Actors Access starting next week. The semi-finalists’ self-tape auditions will be included in the shows 6-8 episodes and each time the judges congregate, there will be a theme to engage the viewers to consider each session the judges gather to view the tapes as a viewing party. This will be a very entertaining portion of the show as they are looking for the best talent of women from the ages of 18 - 80.
The first show will be a Black and White theme, next is Halloween, after that Thanksgiving etc. The Tribe is a collaboration of musical creativity and fun. The finale show will include the best choice of members of the band The Tribe. All these women will join together to perform 3-5 songs from the musical series Lineage Tribe. The contest winners will be signed to a contract enlisting them to accompany the live performance of the award winning soundtrack. The songs Cookin’, My Heart will be performed as well as the Lineage Tribe theme song to mention a few.
Stay tuned to view The Tribe streaming on YouTube and Amazon Prime in the Spring of 2023.
