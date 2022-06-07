Honourable Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, Deputy Prime Minister & Acting Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour

SAMOA, June 7 - Keynote Address: Apprenticeship Program New Structure Launch

Tuesday 7th June 2022, 6.00pm Taumeasina Island Resort

It is my pleasure to attend this crucial ceremony – the launching of the Apprenticeship Program New Structure 2022 and the official signing of the Statement of Agreement between SQA Board, Apprenticeship Council and National University of Samoa. Today’s occasion is a milestone and great achievement for the Apprenticeship Program since its inception in the last 50 years.

The Scheme was established by Cabinet under the Apprenticeship Act 1972 and Apprenticeship Regulations 1973. It was administered under the then Department of Labour, Education Department and the Western Samoa Technical Training Institute (W.S.T.T.I) as the Training provider. The Scheme started with only six (6) trades, Motor Mechanic, Electrical, Fitting & Machining, Carpentry & Joinery, Plumbing and Welding & Fabrication.

The major employers of apprentices at the time were the Public Works Department (PWD) now MWTI and Electric Power Corporation (EPC) including private employers. With assistance from overseas, Australia and New Zealand has helped from time to time in upgrading and development of the scheme in the following areas;

The designing and establishment of trades’ curriculums.

The establishment of Industry Training Standards (now NCSs).

Training of instructors abroad and locally.

In 2013, the formulation and development of National Competency Standards for existing trades was completed. The enactment of the Apprenticeship Act 2014 and Regulations 2015 is now enforced which repealed the Apprenticeship Act 1972 and Regulations 1973.

The Ministry has formed partnership with the National University of Samoa (NUS) as the training provider for the scheme, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), as well as with the Samoa Qualification Authority (SQA) for the accreditation of the scheme’s trades curriculums. This partnership is formalized under the Statement of Agreement which provides conditions for the rollout of Workplace Assessment within the Competency-Based Apprenticeship program. Partnership with Employers has been enhanced over the years as they play an important role in providing the practical aspect of the Apprenticeship Scheme.

NUS provides the Theoretical aspects of the scheme, while employers provide the Practical aspects of the scheme. Theory: (4 working days, 4 hours per day: 200 per year & 800 hours for 4 years). Practical: 1800 working days per year with 7,200 hours for 4 years. Apprentice must satisfy both in order to graduate (Due Completion Certificate)

Government continues to subsidize the scheme by covering 50% of total fee, while the Employers cover 30% and the Apprentice 20%.

From that time until date, the continuous developments of the Program through many projects, consultations, meetings, seminars and technical workshop were untaken which is a true reflection of today’s event, the launch of the Apprenticeship Program New Structure.

The New Apprenticeship Program 2022 constitutes of revised and updated National Competency Standards (NCSs) for the seven (7) trades for Apprenticeship Program Curriculum. There are specific entry criteria for Level 3 and Level 4 to be administered by MCIL, while levels 1 and 2 will be administered by NUS. There are specific entry criteria for Level 3 and Level 4 as stipulated under the MOU as mentioned earlier.

Milestones

The following are the milestones achieved by the ministry recently under the Apprenticeship Program:

Formulation and development of the Apprenticeship Program New Structure for the 7 trades is completed.

The Accreditation process is in progress involving the 3 Key Implementing Agencies, NUS, SQA and MCIL to ensure the Program is recognized internationally is in progress.

A total of hundred and twenty eight (128) students who are registered for this Apprenticeship Program New Structure and it will commence next month 13th June 2022. The above number includes new entrants and existing students.

Statement of Agreement for the New Structure between SQA Board, Apprenticeship Council and NUS is completed.

Acknowledgement:

The Samoan government through the Apprenticeship Council and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour would like to acknowledge the continuous support of all stakeholders especially developments Partners which have contributed to the success of the Apprenticeship Program New Structure

Australia and New Zealand government financial support which assisted the reviewing of the Apprenticeship old structure and the formulation of the New Apprenticeship Structure.

The contribution from the business community and individuals by providing sponsorship and support for the Apprenticeship Program through providing employment opportunities and on-the-job training is acknowledged.

The International Labour Organization for continuous financial support for numerous MCIL related projects inclusive the SNEP 2021-2025 and review of LMIS which assist jobseekers and unemployed youths for searching information re; employment opportunities both local and overseas markets.

We commend the significant and continuous support from the CEO and Management of SQA through commitments and untiring effort with the ministry in the implementation of many projects, to ensure continuous improvement of the Apprenticeship Program.

Special acknowledgement to the NUS Vice Chancellor & Management for the great partnership and collective effort with MCIL for the continuous improvement of the Apprenticeship Program as reflects on today’s event.

The Country Director, Cheri Robinson and Management of APTC, for the continuous support specifically the reviewing and development of NCSs of the Plumbing trade.

SOIFUA MA IA MANUIA