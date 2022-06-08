Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003341
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/7/2022 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Assault of Protected Professional, Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Arnold Kidla
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a report of a male acting violently and threatening on Park Row in Waterbury. Troopers located the male, identified as Arnold Kidla (44), on South Main Street. While speaking with Kidla, he charged and struck a Trooper causing pain. Kidla was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Kidla was also in violation of his pre-trial conditions of release. Kidla was ultimately issued a flash citation for Washington Superior Court- Criminal Division for June 8, 2022 and detoxed at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/8/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)