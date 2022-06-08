Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003341

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Tylor Rancourt                           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/7/2022 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Assault of Protected Professional, Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Arnold Kidla                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a report of a male acting violently and threatening on Park Row in Waterbury. Troopers located the male, identified as Arnold Kidla (44), on South Main Street. While speaking with Kidla, he charged and struck a Trooper causing pain. Kidla was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Kidla was also in violation of his pre-trial conditions of release. Kidla was ultimately issued a flash citation for Washington Superior Court- Criminal Division for June 8, 2022 and detoxed at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/8/2022 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  NERCF   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

