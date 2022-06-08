French American Vocalist Primrose Fernetise Releases Powerful Cover of Arabic Kuthu Halamithi Habibo

Arabic Kuthu Halamithi Habibo Female Version Cover by Primrose Fernetise Ricky Martin's María Cover by Primrose Fernetise Aya Nakamura's Copines (French) Cover by Primrose Fernetise

Primrose Fernetise is taking the world by storm. With her euphonious voice, she puts it all on the line in her latest single a cover of "Arabic Kuthu".

Primrose's astounding performance on this non-native language single is very impressive.” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a pop star already making a name for herself with hit singles including originals - Life is Waiting You Better..., Knock Knock Who is There?, Toc Toc ¿Quién está ahí?, Un Dos Tres La La La , HELLO Is Anybody Home? and other popular cover singles like Bailamos, Despacito, Waka Waka This Time for Africa, Gangnam Style, Enjoy Enjaami, Hips Don't Lie, Diamonds and more, Primrose recently announced she’s dropped her latest release of a cover of Tamil track "Arabic Kuthu Halamithi Habibo".

The original "Arabic Kuthu" was a 2022 Indian song and the first single on the soundtrack of the Tamil-language action thriller movie Beast, directed by Nelson. Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the studio Sun Pictures. The track was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also sang the track with Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics for the track were written by Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Primrose Fernetise's "Arabic Kuthu Halamithi Habibo" cover along with the rest of Primrose’s increasingly popular singles can be found on Apple iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Facebook/Instagram story Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, TikTok, YouTube Music, Hungama, Shazam, Xiami Music, Tencent, iHeartRadio, K-digital, Wynk Music, Russo, AWA, Anghami, Yandex Music, Medianet, NetEase Cloud Music, Boomplay, Claro música, and other major digital streaming platforms.

Primrose Fernetise also released a cover of Ricky Martin's Spanish hit single "María". Check out Primrose's María single now available on all music streaming platforms.

Next up from Primrose Fernetise is a cover song of Aya Nakamura's French song "Copines". Be on the lookout!

Primrose Fernetise is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music, San Francisco, California, USA.

VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

Arabic Kuthu Halamithi Habibo | Female Version Cover | Primrose Fernetise | Tamil Beast Movie Song